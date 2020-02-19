‘Poultry meat not cause of obesity’

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak has said that poultry farm industry is providing employment/ business opportunities to 1.5 million people and this is a major source of provision of food and nutrition to the public.

He said that according to the experts, no scientific proof had been found that the meat of broiler chicken caused diseases. The minister said the government would take solid steps to boost poultry industry for ensuring availability of hygienic and healthy source of protein.

He was addressing a seminar on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome; Diet and Lifestyles at the Institute of Public Health (IPH). The seminar was organised in collaboration with University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Tuesday.

Board of Management IPH Chairman Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool, Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, UVAS VC Prof Nasim Ahmad, Head of gynecology department SIMS, Prof Robina Suhail, Assistant Prof Dr Atif Muneer from a private hospital, President and office-bearers of Pakistan Poultry Association, representatives of different institutions, nutrition experts and a large number of medical students attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar Prof Robina Suhail explained many reasons of polycystic ovary syndrome in women especially young girls and said that obesity in women is a big epidemic of 21st century. She said that tendency of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in young girls is more common. She said there was a lot of difference between healthy and a fatty body; infertility is the major result of PCOS and obesity. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, physical exercise, jogging, use of balanced diet can overcome these issues, she added.

Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool said that without providing equal opportunities of health, education to the women our society can't prosper. He was of the view that without scientific proof one should not propagate about poultry products; however, poultry association themselves get some certification of their products from international scientific organisations and a checks and balances on food items must be there. Dean IPH, Dr Zarfishan said that according to the government policy, IPH will continue its role in prevention and control on diseases and scientific seminars and workshops will be on our agenda. UVAS VC Prof Nasim Ahmad said that PCOS is a very common disease in young girls at the age of puberty and due to that infertility occurs; however, use of hormones or any other harmful chemicals in poultry feed is not proved scientifically.

Dr Atif Munir said that poultry meat has nothing to do with obesity and polycystic ovary syndrome in women/girls and it is just a non-scientific myth that poultry meat carries some harmful ingredients. He said that women/ girls should change their lifestyle, adopt physical activities, jogging, walking etc and use balanced diet and discard junk food to avoid such complications. Representatives of PPA and other experts also addressed the seminar.

PSCA: The officers from Pakistan Provincial Services Academy (PPSA), Peshawar and Civil Services Academy (CSA), Sindh, visited PPIC3 at Qurban Lines here on Tuesday.

The 29 officers from PPSA, Peshawar and 45 from CSA, Sindh, were apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) by the chief operating officer of the authority.

The under-training officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in details especially the Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic Challaning.

They showed a keen interest in the unprecedented facial recognition technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols. They were informed as to how the data could be used for accidents’ analysis and possible preventive measures could be taken accordingly. They appreciated the conflation of various emergency response help lines, under a universal SOS number 15, in-line with international standards and practices. The officials also expressed satisfaction over the authority’s capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis by virtue of ANPR technology and the geo-strategic grid of capacitated CCTV cameras.

They termed PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab, seeking emulation across Pakistan. Such projects ensure optimum security thresholds as they employ the latest technologies and advanced gadgets when preempting or combating crime, they added.