Private hospitals don’t take care of patients: CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday said private hospitals did not take care of patients. He made these remarks while heading a three-member bench of the apex court with Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, which heard the case regarding overcharging, lack of facilities, carelessness and negligence in private medical sector hospitals. During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that patients were dying due to the negligence of doctors. The hospital managements would realise the gravity of situation if they had to pay Rs10-20 million to the heirs of patients for their negligence, he added. The CJP remarked that no one would take of him if he went to a hospital without protocol. The private hospitals charged the patients, but they did not treat them carefully. He said the death of minor Amal Omar at Karachi's National Hospital was very serious. The cases of deaths of minor girls surfaced in Karachi and Lahore, he added. The counsel for the Doctor's Hospital Lahore said the hospital administration had paid compensation amount to the heirs of deceased minor girl. The Supreme Court disposed of the matter on the assurance of federal and provincial governments that legislation was being made to regulate private hospitals. The court also disposed of a case regarding drainage of sewage nullahs of Lahore. Advocate Mian Irfan Akram and Law Officer Shah Zeeb appeared on behalf of WASA.