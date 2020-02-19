Unemployed man asks for ‘fair’, ‘beautiful’ wife

NEW DELHI: The tradition of families publishing matrimonial ads has not yet died in South Asian communities. One such ad from India the man's demands were “hilarious”.

The picture of the ad states details about a match being sought for a Dr Abhinao Kumar, who according to the ad, is an unemployed 31-year-old. The ad lists a number of ideal traits Kumar is looking for in his potential bride. He seems to want someone who is “any very fair, beautiful, very loyal, very trustworthy, loving, caring, brave, powerful, rich.”

Additionally, she needs to be “extremely patriotic” and have a “keen desire” to increase India’s “military and sports capabilities,” reported foreign media on Tuesday. Kumar's demands do not stop there however. His ideal wife is also expected to be an “extremist” but “compassionate as well as an expert in “child-raising”. It is unclear what publication the ad appeared in but it soon became a source of entertainment for social media users after being posted. Many were also concerned about the misogynistic message the ad holds and the beauty standards a large segment of the Indian community still holds on to. A netizen replied: “Why will a woman with all that caliber he mentioned, marry him? Too optimistic.” Many were concerned that such ads still exist and are mainly targeted towards women.