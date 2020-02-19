Radio anniversary

LAHORE: The 5th anniversary of UMT campus radio FM 98.2 was held here on Tuesday. According to a press release, veteran actor Irfan Khoosat, Regional General Manager Pemra Ayesha Wattoo, senior artist and broadcaster Rehan Azhar and Dean SM&CS, Dr Mughees Uddin cut the UMT campus radio anniversary cake. The cake-cutting ceremony was followed by a seminar titled “Radio: A Dying or an Emerging Media”. The speakers congratulated School of Media and Communications Studies on the occasion of FM 98.2’s 5th anniversary and highlighted the traditional and future role of radio. The speakers considered radio a training laboratory that trains brain in more effective way. UMT Radio also launched its English news headlines on the occasion.