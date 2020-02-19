Cannot care for your mom? Return her property

PUDUKKOTTAI, India: If you cannot care for your elderly parents, you have no right to their property. That was the decision of the district administration, which helped an octogenarian woman recover her property worth Rs1.5 crore, from her son to whom she had transferred it. Kaliammal (80) approached Collector P Uma Maheshwari on January 6, requesting help to recover her ancestral property. About three years ago, her son Thiyagarajan transferred the property to his name, allegedly by committing fraud. The issue now was that, he was not taking care of his mother anymore. The Collector ordered revenue department officials to inquire into the complaint, reported foreign media on Tuesday. The inquiry found that Thiyagarajan had transferred the property to his brother-in-law, and that Kaliammal was suffering without care. The inquiry was completed in 42 days, and the report was handed over to the Collector. Subsequently, Uma Maheshwari directed officials to retrieve the property and hand it over to the woman. Action in the case was taken under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.