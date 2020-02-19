close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
February 19, 2020

Farmers accuse Mepco official of bribe

National

February 19, 2020

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Farmers of different villages Tuesday accused an official of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) of receiving bribe and blackmailing them. Addressing a press conference, Mian Irshad, Chaudhry Zulfiqar of Chak 69/NP, Jam Khan Muhammad, Abdul Razzaq of Tibbi Mehran, Jam Shabbir and Jam Khalil of Khairpur Khadali and Mushtaq Ahmed Kuba of Lal Pir said Mepco Gulshan-e-Iqbal sub-division lineman Nadeem Iqbal Behari, who is holding the charge of officer Disconnection and Reconnection (D&R), forced them to give him bribe otherwise power supply would be disconnected to their tube wells.They said Behari is very influential and was discharging his duty like a ‘sub-divisional officer’ in the area for more than 8 years.

