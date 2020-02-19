IHC seeks arguments in case challenging eight ordinances

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought final arguments on the next hearing of a petition challenging eight presidential ordinances.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that it was an important subject and the court wanted to clear it. The bench also sought

assistance from an amicus curiae on the next hearing. The chief justice asked the additional attorney general to satisfy the bench how this legislation was correct.