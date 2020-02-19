No organised gang in KP anymore: KP IG

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Dr Sanaullah Abbasi has said the KP police have been playing a vital role in controlling terrorism and extortion in close coordination with other law enforcement agencies, especially the Pakistan Army.

He was talking to Jang exclusively.

About the rising incidents of terrorism in Southern districts for the last four months, the KP Inspector General of Police said they have been getting results through fencing on Pak-Afghan border which became possible only through the efforts of Pak Army. He added it has not only stopped movement of terrorists from across the border but also played role in sustainable peace in the region.

To another query about the involvement of Afghanistan in the incidents of terrorism and extortion, Sanaullah Abbasi confirmed that the handlers of terrorists and extortionists were taking refuge in Afghanistan and they have also been making calls from Afghanistan for extortion. He claimed that police have eliminated all organised groups.

Abbasi said he had also met with Khasa Dar police and Levy Force and felt that they were anxiously waiting for the merger with KPK police. The IG said some of the enemies of Pakistan have still been opposing merger but majority is in favour of it. He said the government has approved their request of merger and tribal forces will be sent for training soon. During their training, police lines and police stations will be constructed, the IGP said, adding that the process for purchase of land has been started and government has issued grant of 450 million rupees for the purpose.

Abbasi said the government has also issued grant for the purchase of vehicles. He said keeping in view tribal traditions, ladies cops will also be deputed while 3000 cops will be recruited to cope with strength and joblessness in tribal areas. He said Anti Terrorism Force comprising 500 cops will soon be constituted under national action plan. Special Branch will be equipped with latest technology for timely intelligence reports for the government. Talking about the increasing ratio of street crimes, the IGP said a number of factors like poverty and Afghan refugees were involved in street crimes. However, police have been taking steps to control such crimes through latest technology and safe city project will be helpful in this regard.

To another question, he said police have been working on cases of child abuse in coordination with NGOs and a number of accused have been arrested from Mansehra and Nowshera. About the increasing trend of drugs among youth especially students, IG said they have eliminated three factories of Ice. The merger of tribal forces will also help controlling drugs peddling.

Regarding the involvement of India and Afghanistan in the incidents of terrorism, IG said the enemies use the troublemakers of our county to fulfill their nefarious designs. He said Afghan hardliners had carried out terrorist activities in the province in the abetment of agents of other countries.

IG Abbasi belongs to Larkana City. He did MBBS from Sindh Medical College and completed house job at Jinnah Hospital. Then he decided to become a police officer and passed CSS in 1988. He served as ASP in Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Multan. Then he served in FC Center Hayatabad. He had started working as ASP Okara in Punjab and later on he was transferred to Sindh. He also served as SP Noshehro, SP Shikarpur and SP Jaccobabad. Abbasi also served as Commandant PTC, SSP Malir and DPO for three years. Sanaullah Abbasi also worked in CIA police. As a DIG, he served as DIG Larkana and Haiderabad. He has also served as Addl IG Counter Terrorism Department. He traced killers of Qawwal Amjad Sabri, attackers of American diplomats and Ismailis. He also served in FIA. He has also served as IGP Gilgit Baltistan from where he was posted as IG KPK.