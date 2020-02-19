China reports 98 new coronavirus deaths

BEIJING: The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China rose to 1,868 as of the end of Monday, up by 98 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 93 deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 72 people died, international, media reported.

Across mainland China, there were 1,886 new confirmed infections on Monday, bringing the total so far to 72,436.

The number of new cases reported outside Hubei province was just 79, down from 890 on February 4. It marks the lowest number of new cases outside the virus-struck province since January 23. China's national health authority has said the declining numbers are a sign that the outbreak is under control.