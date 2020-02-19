close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
Bavuma out of first T20

Sports

 
February 19, 2020

JOHANNESBURG: Batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the first Twenty20 international against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday because of a hamstring strain. Bavuma opened the batting in three T20 internationals against England and scored 123 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 153.75. He was injured while fielding in the third match against England. He will stay with the South African squad in the hope that he will be fit for second and third matches against Australia in Port Elizabeth on Sunday and Cape Town on Wednesday.

