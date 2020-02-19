PGF office bearers elected

LAHORE: Ahmad Ali Rajput was elected as President while Pervaiz Ahmed was elected unopposed secretary general for the next four-year term in the elections of the Pakistan Gymnastics Federation (PGF).

The general body meeting of the Pakistan Gymnastics Federation held in connection with the elections, held at DHA Club was attended by representatives from all the provinces, Pakistan Army Major General Mehmood Riaz, Imdadullah Memon fromWAPDA and Tariq Mehmood from Pakistan Railways, said a statement on Tuesday. On the occasion, Asif Azim attended the meeting as an Observer on behalf of Pakistan Olympic Association. The other elected office bearers include Manzoor Hussain Jaffri as Senior Vice President, Imdadullah Memon, M Nadeem and Abida Parveen were elected as Vice Presidents. Khalid Rathore, Secretary Finance while Tariq Mehmood and Faisal Fayyaz were elected as Associate Secretary.