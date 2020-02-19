7th JA Zaman Open Golf begins

LAHORE: The 7th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Tournament is being contested at the historic and refined Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course from February 18 and for five days.

Golfing action will be in progress for champion golf professionals, senior professionals, junior professionals, amateurs, senior amateurs, veterans, ladies and boys. Giving details of the tournament in a press conference, Sarmad Nadeem, Convener Golf Lahore Gymkhana said that this Open Golf Championship has become one of the most esteemed and celebrated tournament in the national golf circuit of Pakistan.

The briefing was also attended and addressed by Hamid Zaman and Omer Zaman of JA Zaman Family, Omer Zia, Captain Golf and Kh Pervaiz Saeed, Director Media of the championship.

Sarmad further said that competing list includes the leading golf professionals who will vie for the title and remunerative cash prizes. Also seeking prizes will be senior professionals who have crossed the 50 years age barrier and though they have ruled the as champions during their younger days, they now compete as senior professionals and junior professionals, in a category of upcoming talent.

Omer Zia, Captain Golf spelled out that in the amateur category, the top amateurs of the golf circuit have converged to Lahore for a fling at the prestigious JA Zaman Golf Title. Other events include competition for senior amateurs, veterans and ladies. Omer Zia further highlighted that this is a Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) and Punjab Golf Association (PGA) sanctioned tournament and is now the biggest golfing event in Punjab with a total prize money of Rs 3.34 million.

Another significant attribute is that for the first time in the tournaments history, the professionals will compete over four days, in line with international standard tournaments. And not only is this open event a source of pride for JA Zaman Family, it has also become a source of esteem for Lahore Gymkhana.

Hamid Zaman stated that JA Zaman (1917-2013) was a self-made man with love for life and the beautiful game of golf. He further said that friends and loved ones of JA Zaman will attest, he was a man for all seasons, friendly, outgoing and above all, unerringly honest and forthright. He took up golf at the age of 51 and for the rest of his life, it became an integral part of his daily routine.

He was a regular participant at all the local tournaments with a handicap of 7 and he played all the way upto the ripe old age of of 96, saying good bye to the game he loved a few months before he passed through the veil into the hereafter. He was a philanthropist and was always most generous in sharing the successes with which God Blessed him. He was also an accomplished and sensitive poet and a compilation of his poetry, titled 'Ifkaar-e-Pareishan'was published in 2008.

Prominent top ten ranked Professionals in order of their national ranking are:

M. Shabbir (Islamabad), Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison), M Munir (Rawalpindi), M Ashfaq (Karachi Golf Club), Hamza Amin (Islamabad), Ansar Mehmood (Navy), Waheed Baloch (Karachi Golf Club), M. Naeem (Peshawar) Shahid Javed Khan (Gymkhana) and Talib Hussain (CDA).

Notable amongst the amateurs participating in this championship are Zohaib Asif, Salman Jehangir, Qasim Ali Khan, Ghazanfar Mehmood and Raja M. Israr while prominent ladies are Suneyah Osama, Ghazala Yasmin, Zaib un Nisa and Sameea Javed Ali.