Moeen to captain Birmingham in Hundred event

LONDON: Moeen Ali will captain Birmingham Phoenix in English cricket’s new Hundred competition, it was announced Tuesday.
The England all-rounder, who grew up near Edgbaston, the venue for the Phoenix’ home matches, will lead a side that includes fellow World Cup winner Chris Woakes as well as Kane Williamson, the captain of the New Zealand side beaten in last year’s thrilling global 50-over final.
A dashing left-handed batsman and off-spin bowler, Moeen rose through the ranks at Edgbaston with Warwickshire before establishing himself in county cricket with Midlands rivals Worcestershire.
"Every time that I come to Edgbaston it takes me back to some great first memories of coming here at a very young age," said Moeen in a statement.Moeen, a practising Muslim, added: "We’re a tight-knit city in Birmingham. We have so much around us that brings the people together, no matter who you are or your background.
