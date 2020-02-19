Gladiators asked to give Naseem rest

LAHORE: A panel Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) doctors have directed Quetta Gladiators team management not to pick fast bowler Naseem Shah for its first two matches of the Pakistan Super League.

Naseem did not play recent domestic tournament. The PCB medical panel said that Quetta Gladiators are to play two PSL matches at the National Stadium Karachi Thursday and Sunday, and if Naseem Shah was stressed before full recovery his injury might get worse. Pacer will be rested for the first two matches so they will be available for the entire tournament. Sources say that the physio of Quetta Gladiators made 5 overs for Naseem Shah on Sunday and he bowled without any difficulty, but the franchise administration is taking the PCB medical panel's directions seriously.