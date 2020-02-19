close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
AFP
February 19, 2020

Beijing Guoan beat Chiangrai United 1-0

Sports

AFP
February 19, 2020

BANGKOK: Beijing Guoan struck a blow for virus-hit Chinese football and sent a message of support for the locked-down city of Wuhan with a 1-0 win over Chiangrai United in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

With most Chinese clubs sidelined over the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Beijing -- with "Go on, Wuhan!" emblazoned on their shirts -- grabbed a deserved victory thanks to Wang Ziming’s first-half goal.

Beijing were cleared to play in Thailand as they have been training outside of China, avoiding stringent travel restrictions imposed on Chinese passport holders around Asia.It was the first and only Champions League game involving a Chinese club until at least April, after the Asian Football Confederation delayed the entry of Chinese teams into the competition.

The domestic Chinese Super League has also been suspended indefinitely over COVID-19, which has killed nearly 1,900 people since emerging in Wuhan -- where strict containment measures have been imposed.

