Gladiators unveil official kit for HBL PSL-5

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators (QG) have unveiled their official kit for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) 2020 at a colorful ceremony here at a local hotel late Monday night.

The new kit has a unique design with attractive colour scheme, promoting the winning philosophy of the best team of the PSL. The ceremony was hosted in collaboration with Berocca – the Official Energy Partner of the Quetta Gladiators.

Captain of Quetta Gladiators, Sarfraz Ahmed, head coach Moin Khan, franchise owner Nadeem Omar, CEO and Managing Director Bayer Pakistan Dr Imran Ahmad Khan, Head of the Consumer Health division of Bayer Paksistan Mirza Khalid Naseem Baig and all players of the defending champions including Shane Watson, Ben Cutting, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad and Muhammad Hasnain. “Quetta Gladiators is the best team of PSL and we always strive for excellence. We are hopeful to retain the title this season as well,” Nadeem Omar said.

He added that the key factor in the Quetta Gladiators’ success has been to uphold the spirit of fitness at all times, thus the partnership with vitamin and mineral supplement Berocca for this season.

Dr Imran Ahmed Khan said: “Berocca is a well-tailored vitamin and mineral supplement, clinically proven to improve physical and mental stamina. It fulfills the energy needs of fitness enthusiasts globally. We are proud of our association with PSL defending champions, Quetta Gladiators, and look forward to their victory this season.”

Sarfraz Ahmed shared his views by stating that the team possesses a unique combination of physical and mental strength which is reflected through the new official kit of the team and Berocca as its official energy partner.