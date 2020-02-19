PSL 2020 teams’ preparations in full swing

LAHORE: With only two days to go to the start of the HBL PSL 2020, the six teams have their preparations in full swing with an eye on the glittering HBL PSL 2020 trophy.

The first two matches of the season will be played at the National Stadium Karachi followed by the first match in Lahore. Defending champions Quetta Gladiators, losing finalists Peshawar Zalmi, two-time champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings are based in Karachi. Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans are practicing in Lahore.

The coaches of the six teams are busy working out team combinations and strategy ahead of the start of the tournament, they have each picked performers who can make a big impact for their side in the tournament.

Quetta Gladiators, Moin Khan: Coach of the defending champions Moin Khan who has been involved with the Quetta Gladiators since the start of the HBL PSL, he feels the tournament is a great platform for youngsters and they should do their best and make full use of the opportunities that come their way. Moin has identified fast bowlers M Hasnain and Naseem Shah as his trump cards along with young batsman Azam Khan.

Moin Khan said: “While it is very difficult to identify three players out of our squad since all players are capable, I would say all three; Hasnain, Naseem and Azam have the potential to turn a game on its head with their performances. “Hasnain and Naseem have both tasted success at the international level, their pace will be vital to our plans and they can rattle the opposition batsmen.

“Likewise, Azam is a talented player; he is a big-hitter and has tremendous potential. The way he is practicing and working hard on the game, he can make a big impact when he gets the opportunity to play.”

Peshawar Zalmi, M Akram: Like Moin, M Akram is also a part of the Peshawar Zalmi management since the start of the HBL PSL. Akram’s strategy and planning have remained vital to Zalmi’s success in the league. Akram has identified several players who he thinks hold the key to Zalmi’s shot at the title.

M Akram said: Kamran Akmal and Wahab Riaz have been retained due to their outstanding record for Zalmi; they are our proven match winners. England’s Tom Banton is also a very exciting pick for us given his recent performances in the T20 circuit around the world.

“Our youngsters M Mohsin and Haider Ali are also a part of the squad and have great potential and ability.” Mohsin and Haider were part of the emerging team that won the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup last year, Haider also represented Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup played in South Africa last month.

Karachi Kings, Dean Jones: Jones who is in his first year with Karachi Kings after having previously coached Islamabad United to two titles has pinned hopes on four local players for a big impact in this year’s HBL PSL. These included Awais Zia, Arshad Iqbal, Umar Khan and Usama Mir.

Dean Jones said: “Awais is a very exciting batsman with a good technique and base, his batting will be crucial for us when he finds a spot in the eleven. Likewise, I am very impressed by Arshad, Umar and Usama who are all talented and capable bowlers. “The HBL PSL is a big platform for youngsters and I hope these players make the most of it. Umar, I feel should be regularly playing first-class cricket too, he is one bowler who has a lot of potential.”