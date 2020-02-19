Pak-Slovenia Davis Cup Asia Oceania tie in March

ISLAMABAD: Slovenia will be missing world No 47 Aljaz Bedene for the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group 1 play off tie against Pakistan to be played at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on March 6-7.

Slovenia has named a powerful squad for the tie that would determine the relegation. Team winning the tie will go on to stay in Group I while losing side will be relegated to Group II.The selected Slovenia squad finalised did not include the name of powerful serve and volley player Aljaz Beden, though his brother Andraz Bedene who is ranked 840 on the men’s single ranking list is part of the squad. Former world No 250 Tomas Maximiliano Lipovsek Puches who previously represented Argentina is also part of Slovenia team following change in nationality.

The squad finalised by the Slovenia federation is: Andraz Bedene (ranked-840), Tom Kocevar Desman (784), Nik Rozborsek (609), Mike Urbanija (477), Tomas Maximiliano Lipovsek Puches (Former world No 250 also represented Argentina previously), Miha Milakar (Captain) and Tea Starc (official).

Aljaz who mainly plays Grand Slam and ATP events is currently busy playing international event. Slovenia squad is expected to reach Islamabad in the first week of March.

According to Davis Cup rules, changes could be made in the playing line up two days prior to the start of the tie. If Aljaz stays away from the tie, Pakistan would be having good chances of making the tie interesting.

International Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan will be heading Pakistan campaign going into the tie.Three top finishers from the recently held trails Muzammil Murtaza, M Abid and Heera Ashiq will be joining the two top Pakistan players for the tie. Preparations are in final stage to hold the tie at the venue that has already hosted Davis Cup ties against Korea and Thailand.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza has convened a meeting Wednesday to give Cup arrangements final touches.

“The meeting will be held Wednesday. Apart from Ministry IPC officials, Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) officials will also attend the meeting. Up gradation work is already under way at the Roshan Khan Complex that will serve as official offices plus players rooms. Work is also in progress to beautify the surrounding areas,” a PSB official when contacted said.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza also visited Davis Cup site Tuesday to examine the ongoing renovation work in and around Roshan HallShe also met President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan and discussed security related arrangements.

Dr Fehmida Mirza also expressed her happiness over the fact that Pakistan was hosting ITF Junior World Ranking Championship in which players from 19 countries are taking part.