Thousands protest in Greece against pension overhaul

ATHENS: Thousands protested in Greece on Tuesday against a new pension reform as a 24-hour strike paralysed transport and services. Some 10,000 people demonstrated in the capital against the reform, which encourages a longer stay in the workforce, police said. The labour action brought public transport in Athens, intercity trains and ferry ship services to a standstill. Civil servants also walked off the job and journalists will stage a three-hour work stoppage against the pension reform. “This bill is practically the continuation of (austerity) laws introduced in 2010-2019,” civil servants’ union ADEDY said. Unions are also holding protests in Thessaloniki and other major cities. The new conservative government says the reform, to be voted by Friday, will make the troubled Greek pension system viable to 2070. The labour ministry says the overhaul — the third major revamp in a decade — will contain pension increases and reduce penalties for pensioners still working.