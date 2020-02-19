close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
AFP
February 19, 2020

Leftist Milanovic sworn in as Croatia president

World

AFP
February 19, 2020

ZAGREB: Leftist former prime minister Zoran Milanovic was sworn in Tuesday as Croatia’s new president pledging tolerance and to turn the page on the country’s wartime past. Milanovic took over the largely ceremonial post for the next five years after winning a January run-off vote by advocating a “normal Croatia” as a liberal democracy which promotes equality for all citizens. The 53-year-old candidate of Social Democrats succeeded conservative Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who was the former Yugoslav republic’s first female president. “The wars are over,” Milanovic said at a modest inauguration ceremony at the presidency. He made a reference to Croatia’s 1990s independence war, one in a series that accompanied the collapse of Yugoslavia. “Today ... no Croatian citizen should feel frightened, discriminated or in any way excluded due to being different,” Milanovic said. “When I say different I mean both weaker and smaller according to several criteria — gender, ethnic, social, religious, sexual, labour, age. Croatia’s president is the supreme commander of the country’s armed forces and has a say in foreign policy.

