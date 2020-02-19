close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
February 19, 2020

MPA Shahnaz Ansari’s murder

National

 
February 19, 2020

ATC gives seven-day remand of accused

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: Darya Khan Mari Police on Tuesday produced the alleged killer of PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari, Salima Khokhar and Union Council Chairman Muhammad Siddiq Khokhar, at an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). The police had sought 14-day physical remand of the two accused whereas, the ATC judge gave seven-day physical remand of the accused. The police while acting on the complaint of Ali Raza Dongh, brother of slain PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari, also registered an FIR was against two co-conspirators of the crime, Waqar Ali, s/o Akhtar Khokhar, and Akhtar Ali, s/o Shah Bakhsh Khokhar. The complainant maintained that these three co-accused were responsible for killing the PPP MPA.

