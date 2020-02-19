close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Man kills ex-wife, daughter in Gambat

National

Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

SUKKUR: A man allegedly axed his ex-wife and her daughter to death in Gambat, Khairpur, on Tuesday. The accused forcefully entered the house of Waqar Kori in Taj Colony Gambat in Khairpur and killed Abida and her daughter, baby Shakira. Gambat Police shifted the bodies to GIMS for medico-legal formalities. Waqar Kori, the husband of the murder victim, told the police that after his wife had divorced her first husband Shahzado, s/o Ilyas Kori, he had married Abida in court nearly 18-months ago. He said on Tuesday, the accused Shahzado along with others stormed his house and killed his wife and his daughter.

