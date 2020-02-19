Science fair held at GIK Institute

SWABI: The countries that invested in science and technology and lured their youngsters into these productive fields have made remarkable progress and become economically prosperous. This was stated by participants in the three-day “All Pakistan Science Fair 2020” at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology here on Tuesday.

The fair was organized by GIK Science Society. Students of various universities and colleges/schools participated in it and displayed their skills and projects. The organizers said that the basic objectives of the fair were to encourage students to focus on science creativity and to inspire them to take interest in scientific field.

They said that the event gave the students the opportunity to learn from each other in addition to exchanging ideas and knowledge. The students also exhibit their technological skills that enabled them to know about the present world being competitive and to prepare themselves and contribute to progress and development of the country.