Workers’ union opposes sell-off of electricity entities

LAHORE: Trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed while addressing a conference said the proposed privatisation of profitable electricity entities Guddu Thermal Power Station and Islamabad and Lahore Electricity Companies will raise prices of electricity since the private independent thermal power houses had been providing far costly electricity to distribution companies costing more than Rs14 per unit.
