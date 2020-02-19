close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Workers’ union opposes sell-off of electricity entities

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

LAHORE: Trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed while addressing a conference said the proposed privatisation of profitable electricity entities Guddu Thermal Power Station and Islamabad and Lahore Electricity Companies will raise prices of electricity since the private independent thermal power houses had been providing far costly electricity to distribution companies costing more than Rs14 per unit.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan