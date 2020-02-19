Ali Zafar case: More witnesses summoned in Meesha Shafi case

LAHORE: Additional District and Session’s Judge Amjad Ali Shah on Tuesday summoned more witnesses of Meesha Shafi by February 28 in a defamation suit of singer Ali Zafar against singer Meesha Shafi. In the previous hearing, the counsel of Meesha had cross-examined Ali in which Ali produced messages, tweets, pictures and documents. He also produced in the court a Whatsapp message of Meesha Shafi in which she had said, “Had a great time jamming and performing.” The message was sent by Meesha two days after the jamming session in which she was allegedly harassed. Previously, more than 12 witnesses of Ali Zafar, including three women, had appeared before the court. Guitarist Asad Ahmed, Bass player Muhammad Ali, drummer Qaisar Zain, backing vocalists Aqsa Ali and Kinza Muneer, saxophone player Muhammad Taqi, percussionist Kashif Chaman, flute player Baqir Abbas and keyboard player Joshua Keith appeared in the court as eyewitnesses of the jamming session.