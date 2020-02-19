close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Zulfi Bukhari links growth to promotion of tourism

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari on Tuesday chaired a meeting on tourism promotion at TDCP Head Office here. Adviser to CM on tourism Asif Mehmood, Sohail Zafar Cheema, Chairman Board of Directors MD TDCP Tanveer Jabbar and Khalid Bhatti, Chief PND TDCP attended the meeting.

Addressing the officials, he said that tourism industry could share a huge part in boosting Pakistan's economy. As Pakistan have been declared among the top 10 tourist destinations this year, it is our responsibility to provide a well-managed, more hospitable and friendly environment to the people who are visiting us from around the globe.

He insisted that all the organisations and authorities responsible for tourism should unite and work together for the national cause, as tourism and tourists can promote Pakistan’s positive image. He appreciated the efforts of TDCP Management, Adviser for Tourism and steps taken by the Punjab government.

