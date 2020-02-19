close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
February 19, 2020

India to change IHK constituencies

National

A
APP
February 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: In another anti-Kashmir move after the revocation of its special status enshrined in the Indian constitution under Article 370, News Delhi is going to play with the Muslim majority character of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the name of delimitation of Assembly constituencies.

At the behest of India’s anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim policies, say the fresh move is aimed at torpedoing the Muslim dominant character of the Kashmir Valley in the assembly through gerrymandering.

