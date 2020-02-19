Dry weather expected

LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country during Wednesday and Thursday. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However dust- thunderstorm-rain with snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tuesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu and Kalam where mercury dropped down to -08°C while in Lahore it was 8.8°C.