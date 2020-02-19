UN welcomes help in enforcing Libya arms embargo

GENEVA: The United Nations on Tuesday welcomed a new EU naval operation to enforce an arms embargo on Libya as the warring sides in the conflict met for military talks in Geneva.

EU foreign ministers agreed Monday to a naval mission that will be authorised to intervene to stop weapons shipments into the North African state.

"Whoever can help in monitoring the arms embargo is welcome in whatever part of Libya," UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame told reporters. "What is needed is that member states of the UN come to the rescue... in monitoring the violations of the arms embargo, otherwise it will not end," he said.

Salame said the embargo was being violated by air, land and sea, pointing to Libya’s large and porous border. The UN envoy on Tuesday began hosting a second round of talks in Geneva to attempt to turn a shaky truce between the UN-recognised government in Tripoli and eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar into a lasting ceasefire.

States including Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt support Haftar, while the UN-recognised government led by Fayez al-Sarraj is backed by Turkey and Qatar. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday the new EU mission should be implemented "in agreement with the UN Security Council".