Two Pak shooters playing world cup in Cyprus

OCKPSTSAPIWCTITBHINCFM41ATTELAIAFNWPTEITWCTIQSIOAI1PANSII1PTTEWBPOM1A1

Our Correspondent Karachi: Pakistan’s Two Shooters Are Playing Issf World Cup That Is To Be Held In Nikosia, Cyprus, From March 4-13. According To The Entry List, Aamer Iqbal And Farrukh Nadeem Will Play Trap Event In This World Cup. The Initial Qualifying Score (iqs) Of Aamer Is 115 Points And Nadeem’s Iqs Is 117 Points. The Trap Events Will Be Played On March 11 And 12.