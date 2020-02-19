Pakistan beat Syria 3-0 in WJT

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior tennis team defeated Syria 3-0 in the 2020 Asia/Oceania Pre-Qualifying World Junior Tennis in Jakarta on Tuesday. Huzaifa Khan beat Hani Saraya Al Deen 6-0, 6-0 and Hamid Israr defeated Ghath Salim 6-3, 6-1. In the doubles match, Huzaifa and Talha Khan thrashed the Syrian duo of Yousef Alhawasli and Hani Sarya 6-2, 6-0.