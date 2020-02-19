Hamilton, Messi share men’s Laureus award

BERLIN: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and football superstar Lionel Messi shared the Laureus sportsman of the year award at Monday’s ceremony in Berlin.

Hamilton, 35, a six-time world champion and Barcelona star Messi, 32, share the award for their achievements in 2019. This is the first time a footballer has won the award and also the first occasion in the event’s 20-year history when the jury reached a tied decision.

“I am honoured to be the first to win this award being a sportsperson coming from a team sport,” Messi said from Barcelona via a video message. US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, who won five titles at the 2019 world championships in Stuttgart to leave her with a record 25 world gold medals, took the Laureus sportswoman of the year award for the third time.

“It means the world to me, this is my third Laureus award and I’m really grateful,” said Biles in a video message. South Africa, who won the 2019 World Cup, were named team of the year, beating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and the US women’s football team.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was joined on stage by six South African team-mates to collect the trophy. “With this group of players, we came together for the love of the game with one goal and fought so hard for each other,” Kolisi told the audience in Berlin. “We gave everything we had to win the trophy and hopefully inspire kids for generations to come.”