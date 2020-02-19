PCB cricket committee meeting today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cricket committee will will hold its first meeting of the year on Wednesday (today) here at a local hotel. The PCB said that this will be the first of the four gatherings that the revamped committee, under Iqbal Qasim, will hold in 2020. The agenda items include a presentation by Misbah-ul-Haq, chief selector and head coach of Pakistan national men’s team, on the team’s performance since his appointment, update on women cricket by Urooj Mumtaz, a review of the domestic season and ICC’s pitch consultant Andy Atkinson’s report.
