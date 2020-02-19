Twelve English cricketers to star in PSL5

Birmingham: Twelve cricketers from England and Wales will be starring in the 5th edition of Pakistan Super League starting from 20th February. Of them, four were part of England’s World Cup wining squad in 2019.

Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, James Vince and Liam Dawson were members of the English squad which defeated New Zealand in a thriller at Lords to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time. Two players of the world up winning squad, James Vince and Liam Dawson, also featured in the previous edition of PSL.

Other players who will be featuring in this edition of Pakistan Super League are Ravi Bopara, Chris Jordon, Alex Hales, Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Phil Slat, Samit Patel and Tymal Mils. Moeen Ali & Tom Banton will be playing in the PSL for the first time.

Three English players will feature for Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, while two English players are part of Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings squad. Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have one English and one player from Wales, respectively.

English all rounder Moeen Ali will be featuring for Multan Sultans in Platinum category. Birmingham born Moeen, who is of Kashmir origin, is playing in the PSL for the first time. Other English players in Multan Sultans squad are James Vince and all rounder Rabi Bopara.

English opener James Vince has been retained by Sultans while Bopara is in the Diamond category. Both have feathered in earlier editions of PSL too. Ravi Bopara has been a regular in Pakistan Super League for Karachi Kings. He has also captained Kings in PSL. Bopara is also in the MCC squad currently visiting Pakistan.

Peshawar Zalmi is the only other team featuring three English cricketers. Liam Dawson along with Tom Banton and Liam Livingstone are part of the Zalmi’s squad.

All rounder Liam Dawson selected in Gold category was also a member of England’s world cup winning squad and is retained by Peshawar Zalmi as well as the other English all rounder Liam Livingstone. Hard hitting batsman Tom Banton, picked up in Diamond category by Zalmi, will be starring in the PSL for the first time.

Two English players Jason Roy and Tymal Mills are in Quetta Gladiators squad. Hard hitting opener Jason Roy, who was part of the England squad that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup, is picked up in Platinum category. Bowling all rounder Tymal Mills is retained by Quetta Gladiators.

Karachi Kings also have two English players in the squad. Opener Alex Hales has been picked in Platinum category. Fast bowler Chris Jordan, who is also a handy lower order batsman, is in Diamond category. Both have featured in the previous editions of PSL too. Alex Hales has played for Islamabad United and Chris Jordan was a regular for Peshawar Zalmi.

Lahore Qalandars got spinner Samit Patel in Diamond category. Patel is another player who has featured in the earlier editions of PSL for Islamabad United. Samit Patel is also part of the MCC squad which is touring Pakistan.

Phil Salt is the only Welshman featuring in the PSL. All-rounder Salt has been retained by Islamabad United in Silver category. Most of the English players have already arrived in Pakistan. Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Chris Jordan and Tom Banton were part of the English touring squad which recently drafted South Africa in the three match T20I series. They will be arriving back in England on Monday and

will be flying to Pakistan in a couple of days just before the tournament gets underway on 20th February.

The opening game will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. For the first time all the matches of PSL will be played in Pakistan with Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan hosting the matches. The month-long tournament will conclude on 22nd March with the final to be played in Karachi.