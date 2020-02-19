Spain approves digital tax that has angered US

MADRID: Spain’s government approved on Tuesday a digital services tax, following a similar move by France that prompted threats of retaliation from Washington which argues it unfairly targets US tech giants.

As in neighbouring France, the levy will place a 3.0 per cent tax on earnings from online ads, deals brokered on digital platforms and sales of user data by tech companies with at least 750 million euros ($812 million) in global revenue such as Facebook and Google. But Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said the tax would not be implemented until December 2020 to give time for the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to reach an agreement on a separate, global tech tax.