UPSIGN, UKRI to organise development workshops

LONDON: A UK-based charity UPSIGN (UK, Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network) has partnered with UK Research & Innovation (UKRI), through the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF), to organise three development workshops in Pakistan from March 9 to 12.

According to a press release, over 140 academics from the UK, Pakistan and the region will travel to Islamabad to take part in the workshops that aim to address challenges linked to sustainable development in food systems, energy/water and health sectors in Pakistan and the region. The activities will create and foster new relationships and develop new networks interested in solving development issues, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Welcoming the initiative, Pakistan’s High Commissioner Muhammad Nafees Zakaria lauded the efforts of UKRI and UPSIGN for this marvellous and timely initiative, saying: “Pakistan has a long history of working in partnership with its UK diaspora, so it’s fantastic to see British Pakistani professionals creating initiatives like this that have the potential to be impactful and sustainable for the mutual benefit of both nations.”

While appreciating the efforts of the charity for sustainable development in Pakistan, the High Commissioner laid emphasis on collection of accurate and reliable data in the fields of health, education and literacy so that the issues could be seen in their true perspective and be addressed effectively.

“The data relating to socio-economic status of a country reflects on its image and perception internationally and hence needs to be authentic and reliable,” he said.

Zakaria also apprised the guests of investment opportunities available for diaspora and international investors in various sectors of Pakistan economy.

Professor Nicola Lowe, UKRI’s GCRF Challenge lead for Food Systems, said: “Joining with UPSIGN to develop and deliver this workshop series, opens up exciting possibilities for new collaborations between researchers and community groups from the UK and Pakistan to make a real difference to people with terrible struggles in their everyday lives.”

Prof Jawwad Darr (University College London), Chairman of UPSIGN Network, lauded the UPSIGN team’s efforts to volunteer their time and proactively facilitate British and other scientists to partner with each other for mutual benefit of the UK, Pakistan and the Southeast Asia Region.

Dr Khalid Mahmood, UPSIGN Cofounder, also spoke on the occasion.

The first workshop scheduled for March 9-10 will focus on the issues related to food security, sustainable food production and strategic planning to maximise dietary diversity and quality.

The second workshop to be held on March 10-11 will focus on health, gender and mental health and reproductive health issues experienced by children and adolescents and their impact on mental health.

The third workshop (March 11-12) will focus on renewable energy planning, new technologies in the water and energy sector and the education and policy-making surrounding these initiatives.

The workshops are also supported by the Faraday Institute, the British Council, Pakistan High Commission London, Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Comsats University, Islamabad and Common Purpose, UK.