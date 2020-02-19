Pakistan conducts flight test of cruise missile Ra’ad-II

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday conducted successful flight test of 600-kilometer range air launched cruise missile “Ra’ad-II”.

The Ra’ad-II missile would significantly enhance air-delivered strategic standoff capability on land and at sea, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems ensuring engagement of targets with high precision.

The successful flight test was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces and Strategic Organisations.

Gen Zaki Manj appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers who contributed wholeheartedly to develop the weapon system and making its launch a success. He also termed it “a major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability”.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of missile test.