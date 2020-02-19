Ashraf Ghani wins second term as Afghan president

KABUL: Ashraf Ghani has won a second term as Afghanistan’s president, according to the election commission.

The panel announced that Ghani won 50.64 per cent of the vote on September 28 last year, while challenger and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah took 39.52 per cent. The results were repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots.

Hawa Alam Nuristani, head of the election commission, has said previously that 1.8 million Afghan citizens voted in the election out of 9.6 million eligible. Abdullah in December agreed to allow a recount in provinces where his supporters had stopped the process for almost a month. The election commission had tried to launch a recount in November but Abdullah halted the attempt, saying he would not let his observers participate.

Ghani and Abdullah head a fragile national unity government that was put together under US pressure after both leaders claimed victory in Afghanistan’s last elections in 2014. The results come days after US defence secretary Mark Esper announced a truce between the US and the Taliban that could lead to the withdrawal of American troops from the country.

Ghani first ran for president in 2009, capturing barely a quarter of the votes. He ran again in 2014 in what was considered a deeply flawed and corrupt exercise.

He was born on May 19 1949, and holds a doctorate in anthropology from Columbia University after going to the US as a high school exchange student. Except for a brief teaching stint at Kabul University in the early 1970s, he lived in the US, where he was an academic until joining the World Bank as a senior adviser in 1991.

He returned to Afghanistan after 24 years when the Taliban were ousted by the US-led coalition, and was head of Kabul University until he joined President Hamid Karzai’s government as finance minister. In 2010 he led the lengthy process to transfer security of the country from US-led coalition forces to the Afghanistan National Security Forces, which took effect in 2014.