Death toll in Karachi gas leak rises to 14

KARACHI: The death toll in mysterious toxic gas leak in Keamari area of Karachi rose to 14 as eight more affected people died on Tuesday.

Provincial health department focal person Dr Zafar Mehdi confirmed the number of deaths to 14, of whom nine people breathed their last at the Ziauddin Hospital. Dozens of other patients had been undergoing treatment with several of them in critical condition at various medical facilities across the city.

According to the Ziauddin Hospital administration, the victims were experiencing respiratory problems, dizziness, vomiting and stomach-ache. The hospital had been facing shortage of oxygen, while many patients were being shifted to other medical centres.

It is pertinent to mention here that the source of the gas leak reported on Sunday night remained unknown till latest updates available with the media.

Meanwhile, officials belonging to federal and provincial departments visited the affected area to determine the spot as well as the cause of the gas leak. A team of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency visited the area and inspected a tanker ship carrying soybean oil.

On the other hand, factories, companies, schools and colleges in Keamari had been closed owing to poisonous gas leak in the area. Residents took out a rally on Tuesday and appealed to the authorities concerned to take preventive measures on priority basis.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited Ziauddin Hospital and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and enquired after the health of the affected people. He directed the administration for providing best treatment to the patients.