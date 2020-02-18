Senate adopts resolution against flour crisis

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers in the Senate on Monday slammed the United States and the International Monetary Fund for asking Pakistan to review its relationship with China, particularly with regards to CPEC, saying it was an attack on the country’s sovereignty, demanding an immediate clarification on this count from the government at the highest level.

Senators, belonging to the opposition benches, also expressed apprehensions on the government’s refusal to laying the FIA probe report into the recent wheat-flour crisis in the country; they alleged it appeared the report was not favorable that was why it was sent back. They charged that Pakistan’s policies pertaining to foreign affairs and economy were dictated by the US and lending agencies, including the World Bank and IMF.

Opposition Senators twice stormed out of the House and second time, after exiting, PPP Senator Behramand Tangi pointed out quorum, forcing Chairman Senate Muhmmad Sadiq Sanjrani to read out the presidential prorogation order about one of the longest ever Senate sessions. Responding to the opposition’s criticism, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Swati held out a categorical assurance to the Senators that the report, once furnished after having been sent back with some observations and questions, would be shared with the House. Leader of Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, Senators Sherry Rehman and Mushahidullah Khan argued once the chair had directed the government for tabling of FIA report, there was no question of not doing so.

They said that by issuing statement, the government just could not befool the masses and alleged it was not a joke that Chairman Senate gave a direction to the government and it was not complied with. Opposition Senators then staged token walk-out from the House. Senator Sherry said the report was already available on social media and TV channels had conducted shows on it.

PTI Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak quoted the social media and House Standing Committee on National Food Security Chairman Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah that mainly Sindh and partly Punjab were responsible for the wheat and flour crisis, as Sindh did not purchase even on kg of wheat against target of 3 million tons and Punjab partially was also involved, leading to the cabinet decision of exporting the commodity. The House also adopted a condemnation resolution, submitted by 17 Senators, belonging to the opposition parties on recent wheat and flour crisis and unprecedented rise in their rates and the back-breaking inflation and alleged non-serious attitude and incompetence of the government. PTI Senator Nauman Wazir partially opposed the resolution.

Through the resolution also, the opposition parties demanded of the government to immediately place the inquiry report of the Federal Investigation Agency about the current wheat crisis before the Senate so that the vulnerable people of Pakistan would be able to identify the main culprits responsible for creating this crisis.

The resolution reads: “this House condemns the recent wheat and flour crisis in the country, this unprecedented rise in the prices of both commodities and the resultant record inflationary trend in the country has broken the back of masses which clearly shows the non-serious attitude, incompetence and negligence of the incumbent government and its inability to provide relief to the people; concerned about the miseries of common masses that has been multiplied by the artificial shortage of these commodities”.

The opposition mentioned in the resolution that despite facing desert locust attack, floods and record inflation, this House is unable to understand the logic behind allowing exports of these commodities in these testing times;

“Urges that every possible measure shall be taken by the government to provide safeguard to the people and ensure that effective measures shall be taken to ensure the social welfare of the people,” it reads.

On IMF reported demand of asking the government to scale down its ties with China and sign free trade accords with Western nations, the minister read out from the IMF executive summary to say that there was no mention of CPEC in it and that there could be no substitute for CPEC for Pakistan. He asserted that Pakistan’s policies were home-grown. However, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani and other opposition Senators declined to listen to him, saying he was not part of the negotiations with IMF and wanted the Adviser on Finance to make a categorical statement on this issue in the House.

Speaking on an adjournment motion, moved by PML-N Senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Muhammad Javed Abbasi, expressed concern over the continued interference from the external forces in Pakistan’s internal matters and wanted an end to this trend.

Senator Mushahid said that the news report about IMF team’s ‘dictation’ to the government appeared 72 hours ago and had not been formally contradicted or denied by the government so far. He called it an infringement on the sovereignty of Pakistan and blatant interference by an international organization, based in Washington DC.

Then, he contended that there was another pattern of behviour; some government ministers initially also made immature and irresponsible statements about CPEC, trying to make it a controversial project.

He pointed out that there was a pattern of behavior and referred to the statements of US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells, the first in Washington and the second in Pakistan, to make CPEC controversial. CPEC, he noted, was about the future of Pakistan. It was not linked with any person, party, or province, government; rather it was a national strategic project on which there was a broad national consensus.

PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani also referred to some of the ministers’ statement on CPEC and said that US Secretary of State had aired his concerns regarding the project and that with IMF loans, Pakistan would retire China’s loans under CPEC.

He regretted that while the people and the Parliament had been kept in the dark about conditions agreed upon with IMF, the entire projects under CPEC and details of loans and Chinese assistance was put before the donor agency. He saw a nexus of evil, consisting of US, India and IMF, which did not wish Pak-China friendship flourishing.

Rabbani claimed that IMF forced Pakistan to accept such conditionalities, which had brought the country to this level and afterwards, IMF would get it done, whatever, it would wish to. “IMF is a proxy of the US and it would get things done from us. We have already seen, how IMF staff delegation dared to advise Pakistan to cut its reliance on China,” he noted.

Senator Rabbani said they must realize that Pakistan was neither a client state of the imperialist IMF nor was it dependent on US. “We are an independent country and to say that we should rely less on China is an attack on our sovereignty but the government is completely silent on all this. We have already mortgaged our economy to IMF and now they are asking us to sign free trade agreements with countries in the West,” he pointed out.

“This House makes it abundantly clear to IMF that we are an independent country and are not ready to anyone trying to dictate us on our foreign policy or economy. And, if today, we have mortgaged out economy, then what is the guarantee that tomorrow they may not say that Pakistan’s national defence priorities don’t match US national defence priorities,” he warned.

Senator Javed Abbasi reminded how someone had said he would commit suicide, instead of going to IMF, whereas the donor agency’s interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs was increasing and they wanted to dictate us our relations with China, our most trusted and loyal friend.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said that the International Monetary Fund, now appeared to be Investigation Monetary Fund, as it had tried to dictate Pakistan on CPEC and said China was Pakistan’s friend and would remain so and laid emphasis on extending maximum support to Beijing at this critical juncture, as it had continued supporting Islamabad even when their people were being kidnapped.

Senators Mushtaq Ahmad, Usman Kakar and Mian Ateeq Sheikh also criticized the donor agency and called for analysis, had not IMF loans increased poverty and deteriorated Pakistan’s economy over the years. Senator Kakar even said that Pakistan was never free from the external powers influence in relation to its policies. PTI’s Nauman Wazir Khattak insisted Pakistan should watch out for its national interests, be it China or any other country or agency. He noted that the government in the past had agreed to massively high interest loans from China, whereas IMF loans were available at much lower interest rate. He said IMF was justified in saying that the state-owned enterprises losses must be cut and electricity theft be curtailed.