Chicken meat safe to eat: PPA denounces social media posts over coronavirus

LAHORE: Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) denounced rumours on social media regarding the presence of novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) in chicken with the warning to avoid eating chicken meat in the next 60-90 days. PPA’s Northern Region Vice Chairman Ch Muhammad Fargham said Monday in this connection that Ministry of National Food Security & Research (Livestock Wing) Government of Pakistan and Poultry Research Institute Punjab made it clear that baseless posts should be ignored as these were contrary to the facts. Pakistan Poultry Association condemned this baseless propaganda against the poultry product and clarified that the rumour is fake and baseless. The coronavirus (2019-nCov) has not been reported in chicken in the country. Moreover, poultry has not been reported to be transmitting (2019-nCov) to humans so far in any part of the world. Therefore, chicken meat is healthy, nutritious and safe for the consumers. The chicken lovers may continue to consume chicken meat without any fear.