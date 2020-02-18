close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

Doctors demo

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

MULTAN: The members of the Pakistan Medical Association and the Postgraduate Registrars serving at the Nishtar Hospital on Monday staged a demonstration and took out a rally against shortage of life saving drugs at the hospital. The protesters led by PMA president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj protested in front of the MS Office and later took out a rally which ended at the gate of the hospital.

