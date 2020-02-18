Israeli soldiers duped by Hamas ‘fake women’ phone ruse

TEL AVIV: Dozens of Israeli soldiers have had their smartphones hacked allegedly by the Hamas militant group posing as women seeking attention, Israel's military says. A spokesman said the soldiers were sent fake photos of young females and lured into downloading an app without knowing it could access their handsets. He said there was no "significant breach of information" before the scam was foiled, reported foreign media on Monday. Hamas, which controls Gaza, and Israel view each other as mortal enemies.