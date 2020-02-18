AR Rahman’s daughter replies to Taslima Nasreen’s burqa criticism

NEW DELHI: Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen is known for the controversial statements she makes on different forums. This time, her opinion on AR Rahman's daughter Khatija wearing a burqa has baffled the netizens. She said that she feels suffocating when she looks at Khatija wearing a burqa, foreign media reported.

A year ago, AR Rahman was trolled by a group of people for making his daughter Khatija wear a burqa.

However, the composer shut down the trolls saying that the women in his family are free to wear whatever they want. Now, a year later, Taslima has shared a photo of young Khatija and shared her thoughts on her wearing a burqa. The writer posted, "I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! (sic) Taslima Nasreen's tweet gained a lot of traction on Twitter with hundreds of people sharing their opinions. Khatija Rahman took to Instagram to give a classy reply to Taslima's tweet. She once again reiterated that it was her choice to wear what she wants. Her post reads, "Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again. there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things. Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years.

I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for.

I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal (sic)" Khatija's Instagram post has received a lot of love from fans who are appreciating her for giving a fitting reply to Taslima's tweet. Hundreds of fans applauded her for standing up for herself and taking on Taslima's opinions.