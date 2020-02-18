Man strangled by son, grandson

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A man was strangled by his son and grandson over a property dispute on Monday. Allah Bakhsh, 70, of Warraich Town was living at the house of his son-in-law. On the day of the incident, Bashir Ahmed and his son Ihsanullah entered the house and strangled Allah Bakhsh. A case has been filed against the accused.