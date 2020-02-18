close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

Man, nephew shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: A man and his nephew were shot dead for pursuing a litigation on Monday. The incident occurred in Chak 140/DB.Protest: Raders of Multan Road staged a protest demonstration against power loadshedding here on Monday. The protesters also took out a protest rally against the Mepco Bahawalpur circle officials.

