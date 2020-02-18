Man, nephew shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: A man and his nephew were shot dead for pursuing a litigation on Monday. The incident occurred in Chak 140/DB.Protest: Raders of Multan Road staged a protest demonstration against power loadshedding here on Monday. The protesters also took out a protest rally against the Mepco Bahawalpur circle officials.
