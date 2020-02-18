Only honest leadership can end crisis: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, while reiterating that ruling elite has been plundering public money with both hands to deprive the poor of basic needs, emphasised the need to get rid of the corrupt elite as soon as possible to put the country on the path to development.

Present and past rulers have turned the country bankrupt and made the life of the common man miserable, he said while addressing a reception in his honor in Jaffarabad (Balochistan) hosted by local tribal chief Mir Mehrullah Khan Khosa, during a weeklong visit to the province, says a press release from Mansoorah on Monday. “It is a turning point now. We have to decide now what kind of Pakistan we are going to leave for our coming generation. Only honest and dedicated leadership could bring the country out of crisis,” he added.