People who made money from politics have no future: governor Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that people who have make money and palaces while in politics have no future as history wipes such people out. “Status and power must be for the well-being of the nation and country” he said while addressing the 10th convocation of a university. Begum Governor Perveen Sarwar, University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor Prof. Javed Akram, Board of Governors Chairman Owais Rauf, Dr. Mujahid Kamran, Farzana Rauf, M. A. Rauf and others were also present on this occasion. The governor said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had come to power for prosperity and progress of the country.