close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

People who made money from politics have no future: governor Punjab

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that people who have make money and palaces while in politics have no future as history wipes such people out. “Status and power must be for the well-being of the nation and country” he said while addressing the 10th convocation of a university. Begum Governor Perveen Sarwar, University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor Prof. Javed Akram, Board of Governors Chairman Owais Rauf, Dr. Mujahid Kamran, Farzana Rauf, M. A. Rauf and others were also present on this occasion. The governor said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had come to power for prosperity and progress of the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan