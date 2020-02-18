PSL security reviewed

LAHORE: Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar presided over a meeting to review security plan of Pakistan Super League matches in Lahore.

The meeting was attended by Minister Sports Ray Taimur Khan, Chief Secretary Punjab Azam Suleman, Secretary Home Momin Ali Agha, IGP, representatives from rangers and other security forces. In the meeting, the minister was briefed on the entire security arrangements, inside and outside the cricket stadium and also on routes. It was decided in the meeting that schools and colleges located in the surrounding areas would remain open as usual on the days of matches. It was also decided to make separate parking places at four different places for the people who would come to see matches.