Eight diein Keamari toxic gas leak

KARACHI: Health and environment authorities investigating the lethal gas leakage in Keamari on Monday suspected that Hydrogen Sulphide, a highly poisonous gas that is a byproduct of crude oil and also generates in sewerage system, could be the probable cause of gas poisoning in the Railway Colony in the vicinity of Keamari on Sunday and Monday nights that killed eight people and hospitalised over 130 people.

Dozens of people were moved again to public and private hospitals on Monday night at around 9pm when people once again claimed itching in eyes, problems in breathing and tightness in chest while Sindh health department officials confirmed that at least one person had died due to suspected gas poisoning on Monday night at a private hospital in the city, who was brought from the Keamari area. Overall, three more deaths occurred on Monday.

“Hydrogen Sulphide could be the probable cause of gas poisoning in the Keamari area of the city adjacent to Karachi port where some have unfortunately died and dozens were hospitalized on Sunday night. So far, our investigation is inconclusive but our teams are working on it and we have also sought professional assistance from a private firm to help in the investigation," Sindh Adviser on Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab told The News on Monday. The Sindh government officials claimed that the provincial environmental

watchdog, the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), was not allowed to monitor facilities at the Karachi Port.